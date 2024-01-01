Menu
<p>480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER!! CLEAN CARFAX!! KEY FEATURES: - Leather Interior - Power Sunroof - Lane Departure Warning - Heated Steering Wheel - Bluetooth - Reverse Camera - Cruise Control - Automatic Climate Control - Memory Driver Seat - Power Front Seats - Heated Seats - Power Tailgate - Adaptive Cruise Control - Lane Keep Assist - Eco Mode - Navigation Much more!!</p> <a href=http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Honda-Pilot-2020-id10541445.html>http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Honda-Pilot-2020-id10541445.html</a>

2020 Honda Pilot

62,440 KM

$35,980

+ tax & licensing
Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

Contact Seller

62,440KM
Used
VIN 5FNYF6H73LB503873

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,440 KM

Vehicle Description

480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER!! CLEAN CARFAX!! KEY FEATURES: - Leather Interior - Power Sunroof - Lane Departure Warning - Heated Steering Wheel - Bluetooth - Reverse Camera - Cruise Control - Automatic Climate Control - Memory Driver Seat - Power Front Seats - Heated Seats - Power Tailgate - Adaptive Cruise Control - Lane Keep Assist - Eco Mode - Navigation Much more!!


http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Honda-Pilot-2020-id10541445.html

** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $37

