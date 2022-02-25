Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai Elantra

8,200 KM

Details Description Features

$24,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred | CLEAN CARFAX | BLIND SPOT | HTD SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred | CLEAN CARFAX | BLIND SPOT | HTD SEATS

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

Contact Seller

$24,980

+ taxes & licensing

8,200KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8370465
  • Stock #: K8074
  • VIN: KMHD84LF0LU083911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K8074
  • Mileage 8,200 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/Hyundai-Elantra-2020-id8692772.html

Vehicle Features

ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES; - BLIND SPOT DETECTION - ALLOY WHEELS - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - APPLE CARPLAY / ANDRIOD AUTO - BLUETOOTH MUCH MORE!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lockwood Kia

2016 Kia Optima LX |...
 13,521 KM
$19,980 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler R...
 107,774 KM
$42,980 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Telluride N...
 26,106 KM
$63,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

Call Dealer

905-847-XXXX

(click to show)

905-847-1511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory