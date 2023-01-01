Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

34,003 KM

Details Features

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package Preferred LOW KM | TWO SETS OF TIRES

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package Preferred LOW KM | TWO SETS OF TIRES

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

34,003KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9497227
  Stock #: LP8261

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # LP8261
  Mileage 34,003 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

