2020 Hyundai KONA

60,716 KM

Details Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred Preferred | Awd | Alloy Wheels | Back Up Camera !!

2020 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred Preferred | Awd | Alloy Wheels | Back Up Camera !!

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,716KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K2CAA1LU448395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D4S323X
  • Mileage 60,716 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

905-844-3273

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Hyundai KONA