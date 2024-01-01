$22,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred Preferred | Awd | Alloy Wheels | Back Up Camera !!
2020 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred Preferred | Awd | Alloy Wheels | Back Up Camera !!
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
60,716KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8K2CAA1LU448395
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D4S323X
- Mileage 60,716 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Oak-Land Ford
2019 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve | Awd | Panoramic Roof | Tech Pkg 48,928 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred Preferred | Awd | Alloy Wheels | Back Up Camera !! 60,716 KM $22,900 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-30 GS | AWD | BACK UP CAMERA !! 87,197 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Oak-Land Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-844-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
905-844-3273
2020 Hyundai KONA