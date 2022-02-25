$30,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,980
+ taxes & licensing
Lockwood Kia
905-847-1511
2020 Hyundai Tucson
2020 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred | CLEAN CARFAX | BLIND SPOT | HTD SEATS
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
$30,980
+ taxes & licensing
3,266KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8370453
- Stock #: K8072
- VIN: KM8J33A47LU218279
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K8072
- Mileage 3,266 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
ANDRIOD AUTO MUCH MORE!
ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES; - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - BLIND SPOT DETECTION - LANE KEEP ASSIST - PUSH BUTTON START - ALLOY WHEELS - APPLE CARPLAY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lockwood Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9