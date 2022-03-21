Menu
2020 Jaguar F-PACE

49,127 KM

Details Features

$85,900

+ tax & licensing
$85,900

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2020 Jaguar F-PACE

2020 Jaguar F-PACE

SVR

2020 Jaguar F-PACE

SVR

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$85,900

+ taxes & licensing

49,127KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8916889
  • Stock #: P6394
  • VIN: SADCZ2EE5LA617805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,127 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

