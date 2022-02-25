$61,988+ tax & licensing
Kennedy Ford
905-845-1646
2020 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Rubicon
Location
Kennedy Ford
280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
7,203KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8447268
- Stock #: E1712A
- VIN: 1C4HJXFG3LW339530
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 7,203 KM
Vehicle Description
Rubicon 4x4
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Climate Control
V6 Cylinder Engine
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Terrain
Tires Rear All Terrain
280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4