2020 Kia Sedona
LX+ | PWR SLIDING DOORS | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,824 KM
Vehicle Description
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** LOCAL TRADE!! CLEAN CARFAX!! 1 OWNER!! KEY FEATURES: ?Power passenger seat (8-way) ?Passenger Seat Chauffeur Switch ?2nd & 3rd row sunshade blinds ?Smart Power Liftgate ?Power dual sliding doors ?Smart key w/ Push button start ?7? Display Audio ?Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Smartphone compatibility ?Bluetooth hands free connectivity ?AM/FM/MP3 ? 6 speakers ?USB ports ?3.5? Mono TFT Cluster ?Trip computer ?Auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink ?8-seater ?Air conditioning (front and rear) ?Rear air-conditioning controls ?2nd row ?Slide-n-Stow? side seats ?3rd row 60/40 folding & sinking seats ?Stain resistant cloth seats ?S/W mounted audio controls ?S/W mounted cruise control ?Automatic headlights ?Power front and 2nd row windows ?Windshield Wiper de-icer ?Power driver seat (8-way) ?Power driver lumbar (2-way MUCH MORE!! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financing available as low as 8.99% OAC. See dealer for details. CPO advantages - No charge 6 year / 120
000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2
000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial (applicable vehicles)
