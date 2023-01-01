2020 Kia Sedona

Menu
<p>480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** LOCAL TRADE!! CLEAN CARFAX!! 1 OWNER!! KEY FEATURES: ?Power passenger seat (8-way) ?Passenger Seat Chauffeur Switch ?2nd & 3rd row sunshade blinds ?Smart Power Liftgate ?Power dual sliding doors ?Smart key w/ Push button start ?7? Display Audio ?Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Smartphone compatibility ?Bluetooth hands free connectivity ?AM/FM/MP3 ? 6 speakers ?USB ports ?3.5? Mono TFT Cluster ?Trip computer ?Auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink ?8-seater ?Air conditioning (front and rear) ?Rear air-conditioning controls ?2nd row ?Slide-n-Stow? side seats ?3rd row 60/40 folding & sinking seats ?Stain resistant cloth seats ?S/W mounted audio controls ?S/W mounted cruise control ?Automatic headlights ?Power front and 2nd row windows ?Windshield Wiper de-icer ?Power driver seat (8-way) ?Power driver lumbar (2-way MUCH MORE!! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financing available as low as 8.99% OAC. See dealer for details. CPO advantages - No charge 6 year / 120</p> <p>000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2</p> <p>000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial (applicable vehicles)</p> <a href=http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Kia-Sedona-2020-id10278116.html>http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Kia-Sedona-2020-id10278116.html</a>

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

Contact Seller

60,824KM
Used
VIN KNDMB5C15L6571109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,824 KM

Vehicle Description

480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** LOCAL TRADE!! CLEAN CARFAX!! 1 OWNER!! KEY FEATURES: ?Power passenger seat (8-way) ?Passenger Seat Chauffeur Switch ?2nd & 3rd row sunshade blinds ?Smart Power Liftgate ?Power dual sliding doors ?Smart key w/ Push button start ?7? Display Audio ?Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Smartphone compatibility ?Bluetooth hands free connectivity ?AM/FM/MP3 ? 6 speakers ?USB ports ?3.5? Mono TFT Cluster ?Trip computer ?Auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink ?8-seater ?Air conditioning (front and rear) ?Rear air-conditioning controls ?2nd row ?Slide-n-Stow? side seats ?3rd row 60/40 folding & sinking seats ?Stain resistant cloth seats ?S/W mounted audio controls ?S/W mounted cruise control ?Automatic headlights ?Power front and 2nd row windows ?Windshield Wiper de-icer ?Power driver seat (8-way) ?Power driver lumbar (2-way MUCH MORE!! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financing available as low as 8.99% OAC. See dealer for details. CPO advantages - No charge 6 year / 120


000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2


000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial (applicable vehicles)


http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Kia-Sedona-2020-id10278116.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $31

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2020 Kia Sedona LX+ | PWR SLIDING DOORS | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH for sale in Oakville, ON
