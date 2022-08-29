Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Sportage

30,310 KM

Details Description Features

$29,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Sportage

2020 Kia Sportage

LX FWD | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH | CRUISE CONTROL

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Sportage

LX FWD | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH | CRUISE CONTROL

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

Contact Seller

$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

30,310KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9051535
  • Stock #: K9252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K9252
  • Mileage 30,310 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/Kia-Sportage-2020-id9077642.html

Vehicle Features

000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $31
000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial All vehicles come standard with: -Carfax Vehicle History Report -Complete 85-point inspection!!! -Ontario Safety Standards Certificate -30 Day Safety related mecha...
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE ONWER! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES: - BLUETOOTH - CRUISE CONTROL - APPLE CARPLAY / ANDRIOD AUTO - POWER WINDOWS - POWER LOCKS - HEATED SEATS MUCH MORE!! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financing available as low as 6.99% OAC. ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lockwood Kia

2020 Kia Sportage LX...
 64,008 KM
$29,980 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sportage LX...
 30,310 KM
$29,980 + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model 3 L...
 16 KM
$83,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

Call Dealer

905-847-XXXX

(click to show)

905-847-1511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory