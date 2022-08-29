$29,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,980
+ taxes & licensing
Lockwood Kia
905-847-1511
2020 Kia Sportage
2020 Kia Sportage
LX FWD | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH | CRUISE CONTROL
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
$29,980
+ taxes & licensing
30,310KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9051535
- Stock #: K9252
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K9252
- Mileage 30,310 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $31
000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial All vehicles come standard with: -Carfax Vehicle History Report -Complete 85-point inspection!!! -Ontario Safety Standards Certificate -30 Day Safety related mecha...
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE ONWER! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES: - BLUETOOTH - CRUISE CONTROL - APPLE CARPLAY / ANDRIOD AUTO - POWER WINDOWS - POWER LOCKS - HEATED SEATS MUCH MORE!! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financing available as low as 6.99% OAC. ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lockwood Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9