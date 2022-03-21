Menu
2020 Land Rover Evoque

42,421 KM

Details Features

$56,888

+ tax & licensing
$56,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2020 Land Rover Evoque

2020 Land Rover Evoque

S AWD with Leather Seats and Panoramic Sunroof

2020 Land Rover Evoque

S AWD with Leather Seats and Panoramic Sunroof

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$56,888

+ taxes & licensing

42,421KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8811359
  • Stock #: LP3250
  • VIN: SALZJ2FX2LH063250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,421 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

