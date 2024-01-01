$33,888+ tax & licensing
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
S AWD|MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM|NAVI|PANO
Location
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.
600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
905-334-3596
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT FREE | ONTARIO VEHICLE
NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC MOONROOF | REARVIEW CAMERA | KEYLESS ENTRY | FRONT PARKING SENSORS | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | TOUCH PRO INFOTAINMENT SCREEN | REAR HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | PUSH TO START | DIGITAL DASHBOARD | POWER LIFTGATE | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | BLINDSPOT ASSIST | POWER FOLDING MIRRORS | LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST | LEATHER INTERIOR | AND MORE!!
WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $33888 PLUS HST AND LICENSING *** ALL CARS COMES WITH A FREE CARPROOF REPORT ** FINANCING AVAILABLE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL CREDITS WELCOME 99.9% APPROVAL..All vehicles can be certified and e-tested for an additional $699 If not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified.** PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE **** THANKS FOR VISITING OUR WEBSITE **** ..NO HIDDEN FEES NO EXTRA FEES BUY WITH CONFIDENCE PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA... WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL... ALL CARS SAFETY AND ETESTED ARE RE CONDITIONED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS... OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY 1130 AM TO 6PM SATURDAY 11 AM TO 2PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 905 825 2575 AND VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.ALFAISALMOTORS.COM FOR THE CARFAX SEE LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=SGmwkO7WAi8mYfmFjvTGzbtX5sdYMYoq
