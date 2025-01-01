Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #3e4153; color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>NAVIGATION | REARVIEW CAMERA | MOONROOF | ACTIVE BLINDSPOT ASSIST | LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST | HEATED SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | FORWARD COLLISION PREVENTION/AVOIDANCE | LED ADAPTIVE AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS | LED FOG LIGHTS | & MORE!!</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #3e4153; color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $34899 PLUS HST AND LICENSING *** ALL CARS COMES WITH A FREE CARPROOF REPORT ** FINANCING AVAILABLE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL CREDITS WELCOME 99.9% APPROVAL..All vehicles can be certified and e-tested for an additional $899 If not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified. </span><span style=font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;>We offer a range of financing options for an additional $999. </span><span style=background-color: #f8f9f9; color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks;>PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE **** THANKS FOR VISITING OUR WEBSITE **** ..NO HIDDEN FEES NO EXTRA FEES BUY WITH CONFIDENCE PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA... WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL... ALL CARS SAFETY AND ETESTED ARE RE CONDITIONED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS... OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY 1130 AM TO 6PM SATURDAY 11 AM TO 2PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 905 825 2575 AND VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.ALFAISALMOTORS.COM FOR THE CARFAX SEE LINK:</span></p>

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

30,530 KM

Details Description Features

$34,899

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

P250 S ACCIDENTFREE|BLINDSPOT|SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle
12207561

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

P250 S ACCIDENTFREE|BLINDSPOT|SUNROOF

Location

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

905-334-3596

  1. 1740178555
  2. 1740178555
  3. 1740178555
  4. 1740178555
  5. 1740178555
  6. 1740178555
  7. 1740178555
  8. 1740178555
  9. 1740178556
  10. 1740178556
  11. 1740178556
  12. 1740178556
  13. 1740178556
  14. 1740178556
  15. 1740178556
  16. 1740178556
  17. 1740178556
  18. 1740178556
  19. 1740178556
  20. 1740178556
  21. 1740178556
  22. 1740178556
  23. 1740178556
  24. 1740178556
  25. 1740178556
  26. 1740178556
  27. 1740178556
  28. 1740178556
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,899

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
30,530KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SALZJ2FX6LH097952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,530 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION | REARVIEW CAMERA | MOONROOF | ACTIVE BLINDSPOT ASSIST | LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST | HEATED SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | FORWARD COLLISION PREVENTION/AVOIDANCE | LED ADAPTIVE AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS | LED FOG LIGHTS | & MORE!!

WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $34899 PLUS HST AND LICENSING *** ALL CARS COMES WITH A FREE CARPROOF REPORT ** FINANCING AVAILABLE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL CREDITS WELCOME 99.9% APPROVAL..All vehicles can be certified and e-tested for an additional $899 If not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified. We offer a range of financing options for an additional $999. PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE **** THANKS FOR VISITING OUR WEBSITE **** ..NO HIDDEN FEES NO EXTRA FEES BUY WITH CONFIDENCE PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA... WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL... ALL CARS SAFETY AND ETESTED ARE RE CONDITIONED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS... OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY 1130 AM TO 6PM SATURDAY 11 AM TO 2PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 905 825 2575 AND VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.ALFAISALMOTORS.COM FOR THE CARFAX SEE LINK:

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Used 2015 Lexus IS 350 IS 350 FSPORT|NAVI|SUNROOF|BACKUP for sale in Oakville, ON
2015 Lexus IS 350 IS 350 FSPORT|NAVI|SUNROOF|BACKUP 133,075 KM $23,899 + tax & lic
Used 2021 BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive SUNROOF|NAVI|MSPORT for sale in Oakville, ON
2021 BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive SUNROOF|NAVI|MSPORT 69,198 KM $52,888 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 S for sale in Oakville, ON
2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 S 179,000 KM $3,888 + tax & lic

Email Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-334-XXXX

(click to show)

905-334-3596

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,899

+ taxes & licensing

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

905-334-3596

Contact Seller
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque