2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

72,000 KM

Details Description

$49,888

+ tax & licensing
$49,888

+ taxes & licensing

Brothers Deals On Wheels

647-893-1342

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P250 R-DYNAMIC S

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P250 R-DYNAMIC S

Location

Brothers Deals On Wheels

345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

647-893-1342

$49,888

+ taxes & licensing

72,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10494954
  • Stock #: 1176
  • VIN: SALYK2FX0LA244610

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1176
  • Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P250 R-Dynamic S, Black and Black, Accident Free!!!

The vehicle is loaded with Navigation, 360 Camera, Heads up Display, Panoramic Sunroof, Collision Avoidance, Steering Assistance, Speed Limit Awareness, Driver Condition Monitor, Blind Spot Assist, Apple CarPlay and Many More!!!

Brothers Deals on Wheels
345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, On L6K 2H2
For an appointment call (647)893-1342

Brothers Deals On Wheels

Brothers Deals On Wheels

345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

647-893-1342

