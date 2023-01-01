$49,888+ tax & licensing
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
P250 R-DYNAMIC S
Location
Brothers Deals On Wheels
345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2
647-893-1342
$49,888
- Listing ID: 10494954
- Stock #: 1176
- VIN: SALYK2FX0LA244610
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 72,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P250 R-Dynamic S, Black and Black, Accident Free!!!
The vehicle is loaded with Navigation, 360 Camera, Heads up Display, Panoramic Sunroof, Collision Avoidance, Steering Assistance, Speed Limit Awareness, Driver Condition Monitor, Blind Spot Assist, Apple CarPlay and Many More!!!
