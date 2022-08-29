2020 Lexus RX 450h

$72,888 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 0 2 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9192328

9192328 Stock #: LP3446

LP3446 VIN: 2T2JGMDA6LC053446

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Brown

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # LP3446

Mileage 42,023 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.