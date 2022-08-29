$72,888+ tax & licensing
2020 Lexus RX 450h
450h AWD with Power Liftgate and Panoramic Sunroof
The Humberview Group
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
866-608-5503
42,023KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9192328
- Stock #: LP3446
- VIN: 2T2JGMDA6LC053446
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT
