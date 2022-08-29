Menu
2020 Lexus RX 450h

42,023 KM

Details Features

$72,888

+ tax & licensing
$72,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2020 Lexus RX 450h

2020 Lexus RX 450h

450h AWD with Power Liftgate and Panoramic Sunroof

2020 Lexus RX 450h

450h AWD with Power Liftgate and Panoramic Sunroof

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$72,888

+ taxes & licensing

42,023KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9192328
  • Stock #: LP3446
  • VIN: 2T2JGMDA6LC053446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LP3446
  • Mileage 42,023 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

