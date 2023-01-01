$55,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-374-4006
2020 Lincoln Aviator
Reserve AWD
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
647-374-4006
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$55,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10497072
- VIN: 5LM5J7XC9LGL25150
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 39,999 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve No accidents Certified Low Kms Financing available
Loaded SUV which has the condition of a new car. Very well kept ! Everything works, no scratches, rust, curbrash. The car smells like new !
39,899 kms
Automatic
AWD
V6 3.0 L
No accidents: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Rp0R5nIEcuJ%2BRHjucOELDCD4aVbDEZo6#accident-damage-section
Reserve trim with lots of options !
Panoramic sunroof, lane departure assist, adaptive cruise control, bluetooth, Carplay/Android auto, navigation, Wifi hotspot, massage seats, 6 point adjustable seats, Tuxmats, 360 degree backup camera, heated/cooling seats, rear climate control, self parking assist, towing with trailer backup assist and many more
Tires are new.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE , rates start from 7.99% APR (subject to approval). We deal with all banks and 80% of different autolenders and private lenders. We are happy to approve all types of credits !
Price is $55,999 plus HST and licensing Certified !
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $399
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $999
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,599
36 Months/ 70K KMS - $1,899
48 Months/90K KMS - $1,999
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON
between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 10 am to 4pm Sat.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Windows
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.