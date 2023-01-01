Menu
2020 Lincoln Aviator

39,999 KM

Details Description Features

$55,999

+ tax & licensing
$55,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2020 Lincoln Aviator

2020 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve AWD

2020 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve AWD

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$55,999

+ taxes & licensing

39,999KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 5LM5J7XC9LGL25150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 39,999 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve No accidents Certified Low Kms Financing available 

 

Loaded SUV which has the condition of a new car. Very well kept ! Everything works, no scratches, rust, curbrash. The car smells like new ! 

 

39,899 kms 

 

Automatic 

 

AWD 

 

V6 3.0 L

 

No accidents: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Rp0R5nIEcuJ%2BRHjucOELDCD4aVbDEZo6#accident-damage-section

 

Reserve trim with lots of options ! 

 

Panoramic sunroof, lane departure assist, adaptive cruise control, bluetooth, Carplay/Android auto, navigation, Wifi hotspot, massage seats, 6 point adjustable seats, Tuxmats, 360 degree backup camera, heated/cooling seats, rear climate control, self parking assist, towing with trailer backup assist and many more 

 

Tires are new. 

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE , rates start from 7.99% APR (subject to approval).  We deal with all banks and 80% of different autolenders and private lenders. We are happy to approve all types of credits ! 

 

Price is $55,999 plus HST and licensing  Certified ! 

 

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options: 

Oil Change - $129 

Rust Proofing - $199 

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield): 

3-months/5K KMS - $399 

6-months/10K KMS - $599 

12 Months/20K KMS - $999 

24 Months/40K KMS - $1,599 

36 Months/ 70K KMS - $1,899 

48 Months/90K KMS - $1,999

 

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

 

READ IMPORTANT:

This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON

between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 10 am to 4pm Sat.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

