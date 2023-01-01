2020 Lincoln Aviator

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 0 , 0 6 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10607277

10607277 Stock #: D3A055A

D3A055A VIN: 5LM5J7XC3LGL31395

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # D3A055A

Mileage 50,065 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.