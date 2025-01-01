Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Lincoln Aviator

81,601 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve

Watch This Vehicle
12433447

2020 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

  1. 12433447
  2. 12433447
  3. 12433447
  4. 12433447
  5. 12433447
  6. 12433447
  7. 12433447
  8. 12433447
  9. 12433447
  10. 12433447
  11. 12433447
  12. 12433447
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
81,601KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LM5J7XC9LGL01110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P7119
  • Mileage 81,601 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks OUTER BANKS PKG | ROOF-RAIL CROSSBARS for sale in Oakville, ON
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks OUTER BANKS PKG | ROOF-RAIL CROSSBARS 81,452 KM $25,744 + tax & lic
Used 2010 BMW 323i i PREMIUM PKG | HANDS FREE PKG for sale in Oakville, ON
2010 BMW 323i i PREMIUM PKG | HANDS FREE PKG 197,450 KM $5,499 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-350 Lariat LARIAT ULTIMATE PKG | CHROME PKG for sale in Oakville, ON
2020 Ford F-350 Lariat LARIAT ULTIMATE PKG | CHROME PKG 72,600 KM $72,650 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-277-XXXX

(click to show)

289-277-8520

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

Contact Seller
2020 Lincoln Aviator