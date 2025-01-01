$32,256+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Lincoln Aviator
Reserve
2020 Lincoln Aviator
Reserve
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$32,256
+ taxes & licensing
Used
160,141KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LM5J7XC9LGL02757
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 5B061A
- Mileage 160,141 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
250 Amps Alternator, 360-Degree Camera, 4-Pin & 7-Pin Connectors, Active Park Assist Plus, Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive Pixel LED Headlamps, Adaptive Steering, Adaptive Suspension w/Road Preview, Air Glide Suspension w/Dynamic Lower Entry, Blind Spot Detection w/Cross Traffic Alert, Class IV Trailer Tow Package, Convenience Package, Dynamic Handling Package, Equipment Group 202A, Evasive Steering Assist, Head-Up Display, Illumination Package, Lincoln Co-Pilot360 Plus, Lincoln Lit Star in Grille, Phone As A Key, Remote Start System, Reverse Brake Assist, Smart Trailer Tow, Soft Close Doors w/Light Touch Handle, Traffic Jam Assist, Trailer Sway Control, Wheels: 22''' Ultra Bright Machined Aluminum, Wireless Charging Pad.
Silver 2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve 4D Sport Utility 3.0L V6 10-Speed Automatic AWD
250 Amps Alternator, 360-Degree Camera, 4-Pin & 7-Pin Connectors, Active Park Assist Plus, Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive Pixel LED Headlamps, Adaptive Steering, Adaptive Suspension w/Road Preview, Air Glide Suspension w/Dynamic Lower Entry, Blind Spot Detection w/Cross Traffic Alert, Class IV Trailer Tow Package, Convenience Package, Dynamic Handling Package, Equipment Group 202A, Evasive Steering Assist, Head-Up Display, Illumination Package, Lincoln Co-Pilot360 Plus, Lincoln Lit Star in Grille, Phone As A Key, Remote Start System, Reverse Brake Assist, Smart Trailer Tow, Soft Close Doors w/Light Touch Handle, Traffic Jam Assist, Trailer Sway Control, Wheels: 22''' Ultra Bright Machined Aluminum, Wireless Charging Pad.
Silver 2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve 4D Sport Utility 3.0L V6 10-Speed Automatic AWD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Oak-Land Ford
2018 Ford Escape Titanium 163,339 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI 95,420 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Lincoln MKX Reserve 198,104 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Oak-Land Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-277-XXXX(click to show)
$32,256
+ taxes & licensing>
Oak-Land Ford
289-277-8520
2020 Lincoln Aviator