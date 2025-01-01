Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival!<br><br><br>250 Amps Alternator, 360-Degree Camera, 4-Pin & 7-Pin Connectors, Active Park Assist Plus, Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive Pixel LED Headlamps, Adaptive Steering, Adaptive Suspension w/Road Preview, Air Glide Suspension w/Dynamic Lower Entry, Blind Spot Detection w/Cross Traffic Alert, Class IV Trailer Tow Package, Convenience Package, Dynamic Handling Package, Equipment Group 202A, Evasive Steering Assist, Head-Up Display, Illumination Package, Lincoln Co-Pilot360 Plus, Lincoln Lit Star in Grille, Phone As A Key, Remote Start System, Reverse Brake Assist, Smart Trailer Tow, Soft Close Doors w/Light Touch Handle, Traffic Jam Assist, Trailer Sway Control, Wheels: 22 Ultra Bright Machined Aluminum, Wireless Charging Pad.<br><br>Silver 2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve 4D Sport Utility 3.0L V6 10-Speed Automatic AWD

2020 Lincoln Aviator

160,141 KM

Details Description Features

$32,256

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve

Watch This Vehicle
12809965

2020 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

  1. 12809965
  2. 12809965
  3. 12809965
  4. 12809965
  5. 12809965
  6. 12809965
  7. 12809965
  8. 12809965
  9. 12809965
  10. 12809965
  11. 12809965
  12. 12809965
Contact Seller

$32,256

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
160,141KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LM5J7XC9LGL02757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 5B061A
  • Mileage 160,141 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


250 Amps Alternator, 360-Degree Camera, 4-Pin & 7-Pin Connectors, Active Park Assist Plus, Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive Pixel LED Headlamps, Adaptive Steering, Adaptive Suspension w/Road Preview, Air Glide Suspension w/Dynamic Lower Entry, Blind Spot Detection w/Cross Traffic Alert, Class IV Trailer Tow Package, Convenience Package, Dynamic Handling Package, Equipment Group 202A, Evasive Steering Assist, Head-Up Display, Illumination Package, Lincoln Co-Pilot360 Plus, Lincoln Lit Star in Grille, Phone As A Key, Remote Start System, Reverse Brake Assist, Smart Trailer Tow, Soft Close Doors w/Light Touch Handle, Traffic Jam Assist, Trailer Sway Control, Wheels: 22''' Ultra Bright Machined Aluminum, Wireless Charging Pad.

Silver 2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve 4D Sport Utility 3.0L V6 10-Speed Automatic AWD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2018 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Ford Escape Titanium 163,339 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI 95,420 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Lincoln MKX Reserve for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Lincoln MKX Reserve 198,104 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-277-XXXX

(click to show)

289-277-8520

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,256

+ taxes & licensing>

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2020 Lincoln Aviator