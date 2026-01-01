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<p> </p> <h4>VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</h4> <p> - 36-point Provincial Safety Inspection<br> - 172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card<br> - Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available<br> - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report<br> - 2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth<br> - 2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness<br> - 7 Day Money Back Guarantee*<br> - Market Value Report provided<br> - Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles<br> - Complimentary wash and vacuum<br> - Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer </p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p>

2020 Lincoln Aviator

113,461 KM

Details Description Features

$33,299

+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Lincoln Aviator

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14531907

2020 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

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Contact Seller

$33,299

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
113,461KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LM5J7XC6LGL04157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 113,461 KM

Vehicle Description



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE


- 36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

- 172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

- Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

- Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

- 2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

- 2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

- 7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

- Market Value Report provided

- Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

- Complimentary wash and vacuum

- Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4WD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
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289-277-8520

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$33,299

+ taxes & licensing>

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2020 Lincoln Aviator