$33,299+ taxes & licensing
2020 Lincoln Aviator
Reserve
2020 Lincoln Aviator
Reserve
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$33,299
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Copper
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 113,461 KM
Vehicle Description
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
- 36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
- 172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
- Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
- Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
- 2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
- 2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
- 7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
- Market Value Report provided
- Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
- Complimentary wash and vacuum
- Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Oak-Land Ford
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289-277-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
289-277-8520