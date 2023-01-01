$35,700+ tax & licensing
$35,700
+ taxes & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
905-844-3273
2020 Lincoln Corsair
2020 Lincoln Corsair
Reserve
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
$35,700
+ taxes & licensing
65,575KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10616568
- Stock #: 3C026A
- VIN: 5LMCJ2D98LUL06495
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 3C026A
- Mileage 65,575 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2