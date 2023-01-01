Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Lincoln Corsair

65,575 KM

Details Features

$35,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,700

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2020 Lincoln Corsair

2020 Lincoln Corsair

Reserve

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Lincoln Corsair

Reserve

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 10616568
  2. 10616568
  3. 10616568
  4. 10616568
  5. 10616568
  6. 10616568
  7. 10616568
  8. 10616568
  9. 10616568
Contact Seller

$35,700

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
65,575KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10616568
  • Stock #: 3C026A
  • VIN: 5LMCJ2D98LUL06495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 3C026A
  • Mileage 65,575 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

2020 Lincoln Corsair...
 65,575 KM
$35,700 + tax & lic
2018 BMW 340 i xDrive
 61,118 KM
$39,944 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai PALISAD...
 61,253 KM
$43,775 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory