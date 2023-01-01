Menu
2020 Lincoln Nautilus

39,893 KM

Details Features

$46,887

+ tax & licensing
Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

RESERVE

Location

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

39,893KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10099554
  • Stock #: P6670
  • VIN: 2LMPJ8K92LBL26360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,893 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

