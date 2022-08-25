Menu
2020 Lincoln Navigator

71,949 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2020 Lincoln Navigator

2020 Lincoln Navigator

L Reserve

2020 Lincoln Navigator

L Reserve

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

71,949KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9005518
  • Stock #: P6416
  • VIN: 5LMJJ3LT7LEL06069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P6416
  • Mileage 71,949 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

