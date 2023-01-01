Menu
2020 Mazda CX-5

49,861 KM

Details Description Features

$32,980

+ tax & licensing
$32,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

2020 Mazda CX-5

2020 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD | SUNROOF | BLIND SPOT | BK CAM | HTD SEATS

2020 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD | SUNROOF | BLIND SPOT | BK CAM | HTD SEATS

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

$32,980

+ taxes & licensing

49,861KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10138200
  • Stock #: K9623
  • VIN: JM3KFBCM4L1762786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,861 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Mazda-CX5-2020-id9761725.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $34
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! OFF LEASE KEY FEAUTRES: - SUNROOF - HEATED SEATS - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - BLUETOOTH - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL - BLIND SPOT DETECTION - POWER DRIVERS SEAT - PUSH BUTTON START - ...

Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

