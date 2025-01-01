Menu
2020 Mazda CX-9

88,659 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mazda CX-9

GT

13183934

2020 Mazda CX-9

GT

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
88,659KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3TCBDY0L0411829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 88,659 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2020 Mazda CX-9