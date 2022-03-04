$30,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,980
+ taxes & licensing
Lockwood Kia
905-847-1511
2020 Mazda MAZDA3
2020 Mazda MAZDA3
GS AWD | LUXURY PKG | ROOF | LEATHER | WINTER TIRE
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
$30,980
+ taxes & licensing
25,610KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8496352
- Stock #: K9019
- VIN: 3MZBPBCM8LM137992
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K9019
- Mileage 25,610 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! * FREE WINTER TIRES ON RIMS * KEY FEATURES: -SUNROOF - LEATHER - MEMORY SEATS - POWER DRIVERS SEAT - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL MUCH MORE!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lockwood Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9