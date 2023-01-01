Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

17,611 KM

Details Features

$87,688

+ tax & licensing
$87,688

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

C 63 S

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

C 63 S

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$87,688

+ taxes & licensing

17,611KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10216140
  • Stock #: P6670A
  • VIN: 55SWF8HB8LU326825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 17,611 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

