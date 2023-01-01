$87,688+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG
C 63 S
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
$87,688
+ taxes & licensing
17,611KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10216140
- Stock #: P6670A
- VIN: 55SWF8HB8LU326825
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 17,611 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
