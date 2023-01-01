Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

77,900 KM

Details

$39,888

+ tax & licensing
$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

Brothers Deals On Wheels

647-893-1342

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA250 4MATIC

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA250 4MATIC

Location

Brothers Deals On Wheels

345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

647-893-1342

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

77,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10334427
  • Stock #: 1130
  • VIN: WDD5J4HB7LN067059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1130
  • Mileage 77,900 KM

Brothers Deals On Wheels

Brothers Deals On Wheels

345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

