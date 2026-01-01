$29,888+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
GLC 300 AMG|DIGITALDASH|NAVI|LTHR
Location
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.
600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
905-334-3596
Certified
$29,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,073 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 features: 4MATIC, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, GLC 300 Coupe 2.0L Turbocharged 4MATIC 9-Speed Automatic, 10.25 Central Media Display, 12.3 Instrument Cluster Display, 360 Camera, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Active Parking Assist, Ambient Lighting, Apple CarPlay, Augmented Reality For Navigation, Front Wireless Phone Charging, Google Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Integrated Garage Door Opener, KEYLESS GO, KEYLESS GO Package, MB Navigation, MBUX Multimedia System, MBUX Navigation Plus, Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel, Navigation Services, Parking Package, Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Smartphone Integration, Technology Package, Traffic Sign Assist, & more!
This vehicle is not drivable and not certified as per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $899, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.
A variety of financing options are available for an additional $999, tailored to suit your needs.
Ask us about our extended warranty plans for added peace of mind.
📞 Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.
