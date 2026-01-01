Menu
<p dir=ltr>This 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 features: 4MATIC, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, GLC 300 Coupe 2.0L Turbocharged 4MATIC 9-Speed Automatic, 10.25 Central Media Display, 12.3 Instrument Cluster Display, 360 Camera, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Active Parking Assist, Ambient Lighting, Apple CarPlay, Augmented Reality For Navigation, Front Wireless Phone Charging, Google Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Integrated Garage Door Opener, KEYLESS GO, KEYLESS GO Package, MB Navigation, MBUX Multimedia System, MBUX Navigation Plus, Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel, Navigation Services, Parking Package, Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Smartphone Integration, Technology Package, Traffic Sign Assist, & more!</p><p class= data-start=121 data-end=338>This vehicle is <strong data-start=156 data-end=190>not drivable and not certified</strong> as per <strong data-start=198 data-end=219>OMVIC regulations</strong>. <strong data-start=221 data-end=260>Certification is available for $899</strong>, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.</p><p> </p><p class= data-start=340 data-end=512>A variety of <strong data-start=353 data-end=374>financing options</strong> are available for an additional <strong data-start=407 data-end=415>$999</strong>, tailored to suit your needs. </p><p> </p><p class= data-start=514 data-end=583>Ask us about our <strong data-start=531 data-end=558>extended warranty plans</strong> for added peace of mind.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p class= data-start=585 data-end=651>📞 <strong data-start=588 data-end=651>Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!</strong></p>

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

96,073 KM

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

GLC 300 AMG|DIGITALDASH|NAVI|LTHR

13495070

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

GLC 300 AMG|DIGITALDASH|NAVI|LTHR

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

905-334-3596

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,073KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDC0G8EB1LV210130

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,073 KM

This 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 features: 4MATIC, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, GLC 300 Coupe 2.0L Turbocharged 4MATIC 9-Speed Automatic, 10.25 Central Media Display, 12.3 Instrument Cluster Display, 360 Camera, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Active Parking Assist, Ambient Lighting, Apple CarPlay, Augmented Reality For Navigation, Front Wireless Phone Charging, Google Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Integrated Garage Door Opener, KEYLESS GO, KEYLESS GO Package, MB Navigation, MBUX Multimedia System, MBUX Navigation Plus, Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel, Navigation Services, Parking Package, Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Smartphone Integration, Technology Package, Traffic Sign Assist, & more!

This vehicle is not drivable and not certified as per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $899, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.

 

A variety of financing options are available for an additional $999, tailored to suit your needs. 

 

Ask us about our extended warranty plans for added peace of mind.

 

 

 

📞 Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
$29,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

905-334-3596

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class