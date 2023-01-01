Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

48,000 KM

$62,995

+ tax & licensing
$62,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ellati Auto Sales

647-801-1776

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

Location

Ellati Auto Sales

1-345 Wyecroft Road, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

647-801-1776

$62,995

+ taxes & licensing

48,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9556360
  • VIN: 4JGFB4KB1LA059594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ellati Auto Sales

Ellati Auto Sales

1-345 Wyecroft Road, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

