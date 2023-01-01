Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

71,000 KM

Details Description

$53,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$53,888

+ taxes & licensing

Brothers Deals On Wheels

647-893-1342

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

GLE350 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

GLE350 4MATIC

Location

Brothers Deals On Wheels

345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

647-893-1342

  1. 10602480
  2. 10602480
  3. 10602480
  4. 10602480
  5. 10602480
  6. 10602480
  7. 10602480
  8. 10602480
  9. 10602480
  10. 10602480
  11. 10602480
  12. 10602480
  13. 10602480
  14. 10602480
  15. 10602480
  16. 10602480
  17. 10602480
  18. 10602480
Contact Seller

$53,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
71,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10602480
  • Stock #: 1200
  • VIN: 4JGFB4KB1LA247645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1200
  • Mileage 71,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Mercedes Benz GLE 350 4Matic, Blue on Black, Accident Free!!!

The vehicle is loaded with Navigation, 360 View Camera, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Attention Assist, Panoramic Sunroof, Ambient Lighting, Seat Kinetics, Heated Seats, ESP, Heads up Display, Traffic Sign Assist, Active Brake Assist, Attention Assist, Blind Spot Assist and Many More!!!

Extended Warranty Available for Purchase!!!

Brothers Deals on Wheels
345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, On L6K 2H2
For an appointment call (647)893-1342

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brothers Deals On Wheels

2019 Mercedes-Benz S...
 70,000 KM
$99,888 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz G...
 71,000 KM
$53,888 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz G...
 61,000 KM
$69,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brothers Deals On Wheels

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brothers Deals On Wheels

Brothers Deals On Wheels

345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

Call Dealer

647-893-XXXX

(click to show)

647-893-1342

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory