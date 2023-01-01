2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

$74,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10515546

10515546 Stock #: 1182

1182 VIN: WDDUF8GB9LA516240

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 1182

Mileage 65,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.