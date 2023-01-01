Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

65,000 KM

Details Description

$74,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$74,888

+ taxes & licensing

Brothers Deals On Wheels

647-893-1342

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S560

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S560

Location

Brothers Deals On Wheels

345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

647-893-1342

  1. 10515546
  2. 10515546
  3. 10515546
  4. 10515546
  5. 10515546
  6. 10515546
  7. 10515546
  8. 10515546
  9. 10515546
  10. 10515546
  11. 10515546
  12. 10515546
  13. 10515546
  14. 10515546
  15. 10515546
  16. 10515546
  17. 10515546
Contact Seller

$74,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
65,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10515546
  • Stock #: 1182
  • VIN: WDDUF8GB9LA516240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 1182
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Mercedes Benz S560 4Matic, Silver on Black, Accident Free!!!

The vehicle is loaded with Navigation, 360 Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, ESP, Traffic Sign Assist, Active Brake Assist, Speed Adjustment, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Attention Assist, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Massage Seats for Driver and Passenger, Ambient Lighting and Many More!!!

Extended Warranty Available for Purchase!!!

Brothers Deals on Wheels
345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, On L6K 2H2
For an appointment call (647)893-1342

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brothers Deals On Wheels

2020 Land Rover Rang...
 72,000 KM
$49,888 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 LONGHO...
 157,000 KM
$44,888 + tax & lic
2022 Mercedes-Benz G...
 22,000 KM
$49,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brothers Deals On Wheels

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brothers Deals On Wheels

Brothers Deals On Wheels

345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

Call Dealer

647-893-XXXX

(click to show)

647-893-1342

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory