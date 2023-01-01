$74,888+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S560
Location
$74,888
- Listing ID: 10515546
- Stock #: 1182
- VIN: WDDUF8GB9LA516240
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 65,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Mercedes Benz S560 4Matic, Silver on Black, Accident Free!!!
The vehicle is loaded with Navigation, 360 Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, ESP, Traffic Sign Assist, Active Brake Assist, Speed Adjustment, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Attention Assist, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Massage Seats for Driver and Passenger, Ambient Lighting and Many More!!!
Extended Warranty Available for Purchase!!!
For an appointment call (647)893-1342
