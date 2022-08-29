Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

23,431 KM

Details Description Features

$104,980

+ tax & licensing
S560 | 4MATIC | PREM PKG | INTELLIGENT DRIVE PKG |

Location

$104,980

+ taxes & licensing

23,431KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9051529
  • Stock #: K9172A
  • VIN: WDDUF8GB7LA509089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/MercedesBenz-SClass-2020-id9077644.html

Vehicle Features

** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $106
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** CLEAN CARFAX! FREE WINTER TIRES! KEY FEATURES: - PANORAMIC ROOF - LEATHER - PREMIUM PACKAGE - ROLLER BLINDS FOR REAR WINDOW - ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST - MULTICONTOUR FRONT SEATS - 360 DEGREE CAMERA - INTELLIGENT DRIVE PACKAGE - A...

