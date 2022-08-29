2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

$104,980 + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 4 3 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9051529

9051529 Stock #: K9172A

K9172A VIN: WDDUF8GB7LA509089

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # K9172A

Mileage 23,431 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $106 480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** CLEAN CARFAX! FREE WINTER TIRES! KEY FEATURES: - PANORAMIC ROOF - LEATHER - PREMIUM PACKAGE - ROLLER BLINDS FOR REAR WINDOW - ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST - MULTICONTOUR FRONT SEATS - 360 DEGREE CAMERA - INTELLIGENT DRIVE PACKAGE - A...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.