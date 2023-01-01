Menu
2020 Nissan Kicks

28,487 KM

Details Description Features

$26,588

+ tax & licensing
$26,588

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

SR FWD LOW KM | LEATHER SEATS

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$26,588

+ taxes & licensing

28,487KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 23148A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,487 KM

Vehicle Description

23148A

LOW KILOMETERS! CLEAN CARFAX! LEATHER SEATS! SIRIUSXM! HEATED SEATS! RECENT ARRIVAL! TRADE-IN! FWD!

SERVICES COMPLETED
✓ Wheel Alignment
✓ New Wiper Blade Rubbers Inserted

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Black Leather Seats
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Push Start Ignition

TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ 360-View Camera
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
✓ Parking Sensors

2020 Nissan Kicks SR FWD Cayenne Red/Super Black

This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.

TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

