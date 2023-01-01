$26,588+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Kicks
SR FWD LOW KM | LEATHER SEATS
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23148A
- Mileage 28,487 KM
Vehicle Description
23148A
LOW KILOMETERS! CLEAN CARFAX! LEATHER SEATS! SIRIUSXM! HEATED SEATS! RECENT ARRIVAL! TRADE-IN! FWD!
SERVICES COMPLETED
✓ Wheel Alignment
✓ New Wiper Blade Rubbers Inserted
CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Black Leather Seats
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Push Start Ignition
TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ 360-View Camera
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
✓ Parking Sensors
2020 Nissan Kicks SR FWD Cayenne Red/Super Black
This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.
TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.
