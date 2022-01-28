$35,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234
2020 Nissan NV200
AUOT SV LOW KM CAMERA SENSOR BLUETOOTH NO ACCIDEN
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,000
- Listing ID: 8174053
- VIN: 3N6CM0KN1LK710433
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 37,698 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO, 5DR CARGO VAN, NO ACCIDENT LOACL ONTARIO
BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY
POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, BLUE TOOTH, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL, REAR REIVEW CAMERA
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
NICE COMBINATION WHITE EXTERIOR ON GREY INTERIOR
NO ACCIDENT local ontario car fax verified and aviable AT NO EXTRA COST
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=svwZ6dinfoLWl7HYBNs7IQzzOi0Af%2fxE
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
Vehicle Features
