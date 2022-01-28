Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Nissan NV200

37,698 KM

Details Description Features

$35,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan NV200

2020 Nissan NV200

AUOT SV LOW KM CAMERA SENSOR BLUETOOTH NO ACCIDEN

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan NV200

AUOT SV LOW KM CAMERA SENSOR BLUETOOTH NO ACCIDEN

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

37,698KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8174053
  • VIN: 3N6CM0KN1LK710433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 37,698 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO, 5DR CARGO VAN, NO ACCIDENT LOACL ONTARIO

BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY

POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, BLUE TOOTH, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL, REAR REIVEW CAMERA

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

NICE COMBINATION WHITE EXTERIOR ON  GREY INTERIOR

NO ACCIDENT local ontario car fax  verified and aviable  AT NO EXTRA COST

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=svwZ6dinfoLWl7HYBNs7IQzzOi0Af%2fxE

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

NICE COMBINATION RED EXTERIOR ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2014 MINI Cooper Cou...
 148,957 KM
$15,000 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 97,955 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic AUT...
 80,094 KM
$21,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory