2020 Nissan NV200

78,574 KM

$33,000

+ tax & licensing
Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

AUTO FACTORY WARRATNY NO ACCIDENT SAFETY

Location

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

78,574KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8599970
  • Stock #: 3068
  • VIN: 3N6CM0KN3LK696809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 78,574 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available  STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO, 5DR CARGO VAN, NO ACCIDENT

BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY

POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, BLUE TOOTH, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL, REAR REIVEW CAMERA,

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

NICE COMBINATION WHITE EXTERIOR ON  GREY INTERIOR

CLEAN  CAR FAX VERIFIED

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=EUuHEWMouk4QZyASMOls2%2BMZChqeNgUU

Two stores in Oakville to serve you better

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open,

9:00 A.M – 6:00 P.M WEEKDAYS,

 9:00 A.M – 4:00 P.M SATURDAYS

CLOSED SUNDAYS

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Steel Wheels
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

