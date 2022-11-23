Menu
2020 Nissan Pathfinder

49,616 KM

Details Description Features

$38,980

+ tax & licensing
Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

SL Premium | ROOF | LEATHER | NAV | 360 CAMERA |

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

49,616KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9385597
  • Stock #: K9396
  • VIN: 5N1DR2CM3LC578657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,616 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $30
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES: - SUNROOF - NAVIGATION - LEATHER - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - HEATED SEATS - BLIND SPOT DETECTION - POWER TAILGATE - ADAPTIVE CRUSIE CONTROL MUCH MORE!!

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

