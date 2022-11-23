2020 Nissan Pathfinder

$38,980 + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 6 1 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9385597

9385597 Stock #: K9396

K9396 VIN: 5N1DR2CM3LC578657

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 49,616 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $30 480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES: - SUNROOF - NAVIGATION - LEATHER - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - HEATED SEATS - BLIND SPOT DETECTION - POWER TAILGATE - ADAPTIVE CRUSIE CONTROL MUCH MORE!!

