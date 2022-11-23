$38,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,980
+ taxes & licensing
Lockwood Kia
905-847-1511
2020 Nissan Pathfinder
2020 Nissan Pathfinder
SL Premium | ROOF | LEATHER | NAV | 360 CAMERA |
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
$38,980
+ taxes & licensing
49,616KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9385597
- Stock #: K9396
- VIN: 5N1DR2CM3LC578657
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,616 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $30
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES: - SUNROOF - NAVIGATION - LEATHER - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - HEATED SEATS - BLIND SPOT DETECTION - POWER TAILGATE - ADAPTIVE CRUSIE CONTROL MUCH MORE!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lockwood Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9