White 2020 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star LONE STAR LONE STAR 4D Crew Cab HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD

Awards:
 * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study

2020 RAM 1500

75,426 KM

Details

$39,756

+ taxes & licensing
2020 RAM 1500

Big Horn LONE STAR

12876599

2020 RAM 1500

Big Horn LONE STAR

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$39,756

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,426KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFFT9LN257319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 5F040A
  • Mileage 75,426 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


White 2020 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star LONE STAR LONE STAR 4D Crew Cab HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2020 RAM 1500