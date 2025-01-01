$39,756+ taxes & licensing
2020 RAM 1500
Big Horn LONE STAR
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$39,756
+ taxes & licensing
Used
75,426KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFFT9LN257319
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 5F040A
- Mileage 75,426 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
White 2020 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star LONE STAR LONE STAR 4D Crew Cab HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
White 2020 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star LONE STAR LONE STAR 4D Crew Cab HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
