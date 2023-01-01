Menu
2020 RAM 1500

49,552 KM

$54,980

+ tax & licensing
Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

Rebel | CREW | DIESEL | 12" SCREEN | LTHR | NAV |

Location

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

49,552KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9906464
  • Stock #: K9549
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLM3LN244529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,552 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/RAM-1500-2020-id9611988.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $56
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER!! CLEAN CARFAX!! KEY FEATURES: - LEATHER & SOUND GROUP - LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP - PANORAMIC ROOF - SIDE STEPS - SAFETY & CONVENIENCE PKG - BED UTILITY GROUP - REAR WHEELHOUSE LINER - SPRAY IN LINER - ADAPTIVE...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

