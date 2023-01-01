$54,980+ tax & licensing
$54,980
+ taxes & licensing
Lockwood Kia
905-847-1511
2020 RAM 1500
Rebel | CREW | DIESEL | 12" SCREEN | LTHR | NAV |
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
49,552KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9906464
- Stock #: K9549
- VIN: 1C6SRFLM3LN244529
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,552 KM
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $56
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER!! CLEAN CARFAX!! KEY FEATURES: - LEATHER & SOUND GROUP - LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP - PANORAMIC ROOF - SIDE STEPS - SAFETY & CONVENIENCE PKG - BED UTILITY GROUP - REAR WHEELHOUSE LINER - SPRAY IN LINER - ADAPTIVE...
