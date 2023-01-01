2020 RAM 1500

$54,980 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 9 , 5 5 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9906464

9906464 Stock #: K9549

K9549 VIN: 1C6SRFLM3LN244529

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # K9549

Mileage 49,552 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $56 480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER!! CLEAN CARFAX!! KEY FEATURES: - LEATHER & SOUND GROUP - LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP - PANORAMIC ROOF - SIDE STEPS - SAFETY & CONVENIENCE PKG - BED UTILITY GROUP - REAR WHEELHOUSE LINER - SPRAY IN LINER - ADAPTIVE...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.