$24,790+ taxes & licensing
2020 Subaru Forester
2.5 AWD
2020 Subaru Forester
2.5 AWD
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$24,790
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,350 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Subaru Forester delivers the perfect combination of safety, practicality, fuel efficiency, and year-round capability. Equipped with Subaru's legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system and a fuel-efficient 2.5L BOXER engine, it's ready for everything from daily commuting to weekend adventures.
Features include:
- Clean CARFAX
- Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive
- 2.5L BOXER Engine
- Automatic Transmission
- Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Lane Departure Warning
- Pre-Collision Braking
- Rearview Camera
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Heated Front Seats
- Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Keyless Entry
- X-Mode
- Alloy Wheels
- Roof Rails
- Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
Spacious, comfortable, and exceptionally safe, the Forester continues to be one of Canada's most popular SUVs.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What's Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new vehicle, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 905-339-3330
📍 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
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