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<h3 data-section-id=1oxf0ih data-start=2013 data-end=2080>2020 Subaru Forester AWD – Clean CARFAX | Well Maintained | AWD</h3><p data-start=2082 data-end=2387>This 2020 Subaru Forester delivers the perfect combination of safety, practicality, fuel efficiency, and year-round capability. Equipped with Subarus legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system and a fuel-efficient 2.5L BOXER engine, its ready for everything from daily commuting to weekend adventures.</p><p data-start=2389 data-end=2406>Features include:</p><ul data-start=2407 data-end=2833><li data-section-id=medu82 data-start=2407 data-end=2421>Clean CARFAX</li><li data-section-id=b7grf9 data-start=2422 data-end=2451>Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive</li><li data-section-id=jbz4kh data-start=2452 data-end=2471>2.5L BOXER Engine</li><li data-section-id=hwoeeb data-start=2472 data-end=2496>Automatic Transmission</li><li data-section-id=1jd1h2d data-start=2497 data-end=2539>Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology</li><li data-section-id=1cmj2dq data-start=2540 data-end=2565>Adaptive Cruise Control</li><li data-section-id=w7ejsg data-start=2566 data-end=2590>Lane Departure Warning</li><li data-section-id=1yel91i data-start=2591 data-end=2614>Pre-Collision Braking</li><li data-section-id=rm4nw8 data-start=2615 data-end=2632>Rearview Camera</li><li data-section-id=q4m7a data-start=2633 data-end=2663>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</li><li data-section-id=6cci00 data-start=2664 data-end=2684>Heated Front Seats</li><li data-section-id=ngc49h data-start=2685 data-end=2715>Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling</li><li data-section-id=jevozw data-start=2716 data-end=2747>Steering Wheel Audio Controls</li><li data-section-id=h2kbia data-start=2748 data-end=2763>Keyless Entry</li><li data-section-id=1ygtk2m data-start=2764 data-end=2772>X-Mode</li><li data-section-id=1e35wlb data-start=2773 data-end=2787>Alloy Wheels</li><li data-section-id=1it3xh5 data-start=2788 data-end=2800>Roof Rails</li><li data-section-id=1wcb1n4 data-start=2801 data-end=2833>Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors</li></ul><p data-start=2835 data-end=2945>Spacious, comfortable, and exceptionally safe, the Forester continues to be one of Canadas most popular SUVs.</p><p data-start=2947 data-end=3045><strong data-start=2947 data-end=2981>Additional Certification Cost:</strong> The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong data-start=3030 data-end=3044>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p data-start=3047 data-end=3086><strong data-start=3047 data-end=3086>Whats Included with Certification:</strong></p><ul data-start=3087 data-end=3389><li data-section-id=13osptj data-start=3087 data-end=3210>The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.</li><li data-section-id=zxa9bd data-start=3211 data-end=3284>A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li data-section-id=t17utt data-start=3285 data-end=3389>The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p data-start=3391 data-end=3600>At <strong data-start=3394 data-end=3412>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new vehicle, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p data-start=3602 data-end=3726><strong data-start=3602 data-end=3634>Financing Options Available!</strong><br data-start=3634 data-end=3637>Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p data-start=3728 data-end=3825><strong data-start=3728 data-end=3749>Contact Us Today:</strong><br data-start=3749 data-end=3752>📞 905-339-3330<br data-start=3767 data-end=3770>📍 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p data-start=3827 data-end=3896>(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p data-start=3898 data-end=4019>More Information:<br data-start=3915 data-end=3918>Visit TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p>

2020 Subaru Forester

78,350 KM

Details Description Features

$24,790

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Subaru Forester

2.5 AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14280347

2020 Subaru Forester

2.5 AWD

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

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Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$24,790

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
78,350KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2SKEDC0LH452851

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,350 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Subaru Forester AWD – Clean CARFAX | Well Maintained | AWD

This 2020 Subaru Forester delivers the perfect combination of safety, practicality, fuel efficiency, and year-round capability. Equipped with Subaru's legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system and a fuel-efficient 2.5L BOXER engine, it's ready for everything from daily commuting to weekend adventures.

Features include:

  • Clean CARFAX
  • Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive
  • 2.5L BOXER Engine
  • Automatic Transmission
  • Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Pre-Collision Braking
  • Rearview Camera
  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
  • Heated Front Seats
  • Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Keyless Entry
  • X-Mode
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rails
  • Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors

Spacious, comfortable, and exceptionally safe, the Forester continues to be one of Canada's most popular SUVs.

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What's Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new vehicle, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 905-339-3330
📍 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2

(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

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905-339-XXXX

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905-339-3330

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$24,790

+ taxes & licensing>

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2020 Subaru Forester