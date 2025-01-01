$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Subaru Impreza
Sport-tech
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
Used
41,015KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S3GKAU67L3603284
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # D5F203A
- Mileage 41,015 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
