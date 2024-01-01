Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #3e4153; color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>NAVIGATION | REARVIEW CAMERA | SUNROOF | BLUETOOTH | HARMAN KARDON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | RECARO RACING SEATS | HEATED SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START | ACTIVE BLINDSPOT ASSIST | INDASH BOOST GUAGES | & MORE!!</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #3e4153; color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $26899 PLUS HST AND LICENSING *** ALL CARS COMES WITH A FREE CARPROOF REPORT ** FINANCING AVAILABLE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL CREDITS WELCOME 99.9% APPROVAL..All vehicles can be certified and e-tested for an additional $699 If not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified.** PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE **** THANKS FOR VISITING OUR WEBSITE **** ..NO HIDDEN FEES NO EXTRA FEES BUY WITH CONFIDENCE PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA... WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL... ALL CARS SAFETY AND ETESTED ARE RE CONDITIONED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS... OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY 1130 AM TO 6PM SATURDAY 11 AM TO 2PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 905 825 2575 AND VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.ALFAISALMOTORS.COM FOR THE CARFAX SEE LINK:</span></p>

2020 Subaru WRX

151,501 KM

Details Description Features

$26,899

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Subaru WRX

STI Sport-tech Manual w/Wing Spoiler|RECARO|NAVI|

Watch This Vehicle
12055066

2020 Subaru WRX

STI Sport-tech Manual w/Wing Spoiler|RECARO|NAVI|

Location

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

905-334-3596

  1. 1735667670
  2. 1735667679
  3. 1735667681
  4. 1735667667
  5. 1735667680
  6. 1735667673
  7. 1735667678
  8. 1735667673
  9. 1735667673
  10. 1735667676
  11. 1735667665
  12. 1735667678
  13. 1735667674
  14. 1735667672
  15. 1735667670
  16. 1735667680
  17. 1735667678
  18. 1735667666
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,899

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
151,501KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1VA2Y60L9801055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,501 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION | REARVIEW CAMERA | SUNROOF | BLUETOOTH | HARMAN KARDON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | RECARO RACING SEATS | HEATED SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START | ACTIVE BLINDSPOT ASSIST | INDASH BOOST GUAGES | & MORE!!

WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $26899 PLUS HST AND LICENSING *** ALL CARS COMES WITH A FREE CARPROOF REPORT ** FINANCING AVAILABLE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL CREDITS WELCOME 99.9% APPROVAL..All vehicles can be certified and e-tested for an additional $699 If not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified.** PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE **** THANKS FOR VISITING OUR WEBSITE **** ..NO HIDDEN FEES NO EXTRA FEES BUY WITH CONFIDENCE PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA... WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL... ALL CARS SAFETY AND ETESTED ARE RE CONDITIONED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS... OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY 1130 AM TO 6PM SATURDAY 11 AM TO 2PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 905 825 2575 AND VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.ALFAISALMOTORS.COM FOR THE CARFAX SEE LINK:

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Powertrain

High Output
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Used 2014 Acura MDX Elite Pkg 7PASS|DVDS|SUNROOF|LEATHER for sale in Oakville, ON
2014 Acura MDX Elite Pkg 7PASS|DVDS|SUNROOF|LEATHER 205,024 KM $13,890 + tax & lic
Used 2017 BMW 3 Series Touring Wagon 330i xDrive AWD | MSPORT | SUNROOF for sale in Oakville, ON
2017 BMW 3 Series Touring Wagon 330i xDrive AWD | MSPORT | SUNROOF 206,931 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD|NOACCIDENT|ACCELERATIONBOOST|ATOPIL for sale in Oakville, ON
2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD|NOACCIDENT|ACCELERATIONBOOST|ATOPIL 87,937 KM $37,480 + tax & lic

Email Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-334-XXXX

(click to show)

905-334-3596

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,899

+ taxes & licensing

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

905-334-3596

Contact Seller
2020 Subaru WRX