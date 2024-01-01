$33,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Tesla Model 3
AUTO AWD LOW KM LONG RANGE NAVIGATION HEATED SEATS
2020 Tesla Model 3
AUTO AWD LOW KM LONG RANGE NAVIGATION HEATED SEATS
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
905-337-9339
$33,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 3765
- Mileage 55,081 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY,
AUTO, AWD, LOW KM, LONG RANGE, NAVIGATION, SELF DRIVING, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, BLINDSPOT, BACKUP CAMRA, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC,
CAR FAX VERIFIED; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
FOR SAFETY ADD ONLY $699+TAX
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Rosa Auto Sales
Rosa Auto Sales
1071 Speers Rd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-337-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-337-9339