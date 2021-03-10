Menu
2020 Tesla Model 3

4,039 KM

$47,950

+ tax & licensing
$47,950

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

2020 Tesla Model 3

2020 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS AUTOPILOT, AERO, CARFAX CLEAN!

2020 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS AUTOPILOT, AERO, CARFAX CLEAN!

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

Certified

$47,950

+ taxes & licensing

4,039KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6817196
  Stock #: 1-21-054
  VIN: 5YJ3E1EA0LF625459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 4,039 KM

Vehicle Description

* JUST ARRIVED AND READY TO PROPEL YOU INTO THE FUTURE OF TRANSPORT - SAVE OVER $5,000 OVER A NEW PURCHASE WITH SIMILAR OPTIONS - OVER 40 TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *


               

This M3 needs no introduction and is available for a new home! Finished in Pearl White Multi Coat on a Black Partial Premium Interior and equipped with the efficient 18-inch Aero Wheels, the Tesla Model 3 is ready to electrify your transport needs! This technological marvel is equipped with the standard range battery and is also loaded with the following options:


               

PARTIAL PREMIUM PACKAGE:

- 12-way power adjustable heated front seats

- Premium seat material and trim

- Upgraded audio immersive sound

- Standard maps & navigation

- LED fog lamps

- Center console with storage, 4 USB ports and docking for 2 smartphones

- Tinted glass roof with ultraviolet and infrared protection

- Auto dimming, power folding, heated side mirrors

- Music and media over Bluetooth

- Custom driver profiles


               

AUTOPILOT:

- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen

- Cruise Control allowing for automatic acceleration and braking based on other vehicles on the road

- Autosteer


               

OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 15-inch touchscreen display

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- WiFi Connectivity for the car

- Keyless entry and remote climate control with App

- Voice Activated Controls

- Automatic Emergency Braking and Collision Avoidance

- 18-inch Tesla Aero Wheels


               

May we be so bold as to say:  THIS IS THE BEST CAR IN THE WORLD!


               

The Model 3 is built so well and is so simple that even German luxury auto manufacturers with over 100 year heritage were surprised at the quality and engineering. With a 403 km range on a single charge that costs you no more than $10 subject to local hydro costs, how can you go wrong?


               

This one owner, accidents and claims free Tesla Model 3 is being sold safety certified and CarFax verified.  Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping across Canada available upon request.


               

We are one of the highest volume pre-owned Tesla dealers in Canada after Tesla Canada so you can be sure that we only have the best vehicles in our line at the most competitive prices. As a niche market dealer who specializes in premium Pre-Owned brands such as Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Tesla, Lotus, BMW and Miata, you can be sure that you are getting great cars at the best price in the area. We believe in pricing our cars accordingly so that you don't have to worry about all the hassle of haggling.


               

We help all our customers through the entire buying process providing honest advice because regardless of whether you're buying a Tesla or a Mini, it is only the second largest purchase after a property.


               

Finance and leasing options with $0 down over up to 96 months with rates as low as 4.99% OAC.


               

Balance of manufacture comprehensive warranty (4 years / 80,000km) valid until December 2023 and powertrain warranty (8 years / 160,000 km) valid until December 2027. Extended warranty options available upon request.

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

