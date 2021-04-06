2020 Tesla Model 3

$69,950 + taxes & licensing 5 , 7 1 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6854308

6854308 Stock #: 1-21-055

1-21-055 VIN: 5YJ3E1EC7LF721235

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 5,711 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.