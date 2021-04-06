Menu
2020 Tesla Model 3

22,600 KM

Details Description

$52,950

+ tax & licensing
$52,950

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

2020 Tesla Model 3

2020 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS FULL SELF DRIVING, ACCIDENT FREE!

2020 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS FULL SELF DRIVING, ACCIDENT FREE!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

$52,950

+ taxes & licensing

22,600KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6893442
  Stock #: 1-21-061
  VIN: 5YJ3E1EA4LF529401

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Electric
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 22,600 KM

Vehicle Description

* JUST ARRIVED AND READY TO PROPEL YOU INTO THE FUTURE OF TRANSPORT - SAVE OVER $11,000 OVER A NEW PURCHASE WITH SIMILAR OPTIONS - OVER 40 TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *


               

This M3 needs no introduction and is available for a new home! Finished in Pearl White Multi Coat on a Black Partial Premium Interior and equipped with the efficient 18-inch Aero Wheels, the Tesla Model 3 is ready to electrify your transport needs! Full Self Driving has been activated (a $10,600 option!) so you can rest assured that your Tesla will stay on the bleeding edge of updates! This technological marvel is equipped with the standard range battery and is also loaded with the following options:


               

PARTIAL PREMIUM PACKAGE:

- 12-way power adjustable heated front seats

- Premium seat material and trim

- Upgraded audio immersive sound

- Standard maps & navigation

- LED fog lamps

- Center console with storage, 4 USB ports and docking for 2 smartphones

- Tinted glass roof with ultraviolet and infrared protection

- Auto dimming, power folding, heated side mirrors

- Music and media over Bluetooth

- Custom driver profiles


               

ENHANCED AUTOPILOT:

- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen

- Adaptive Cruise Control and Autosteer

- Google Maps and Navigation with real time traffic


               

FULL SELF DRIVING (a $10,600 option!):

- Navigate on Autopilot

- Summon and Smart Summon

- Automatic Lane Changing

- Auto Parking (Reverse and Parallel)

- More features to be released as Tesla continually improves EAP and FSD!


               

OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 15-inch touchscreen display

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- WiFi Connectivity for the car

- Keyless entry and remote climate control with App

- Voice Activated Controls

- Automatic Emergency Braking and Collision Avoidance

- 18-inch Tesla Aero Wheels


               

May we be so bold as to say:  THIS IS THE BEST CAR IN THE WORLD!


               

The Model 3 is built so well and is so simple that even German luxury auto manufacturers with over 100 year heritage were surprised at the quality and engineering. With a 403 km range on a single charge that costs you no more than $10 subject to local hydro costs, how can you go wrong?


               

This one owner, accidents and claims free Tesla Model 3 is being sold safety certified and CarFax verified.  Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping across Canada available upon request.


               

We are one of the highest volume pre-owned Tesla dealers in Canada after Tesla Canada so you can be sure that we only have the best vehicles in our line at the most competitive prices. As a niche market dealer who specializes in premium Pre-Owned brands such as Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Tesla, Lotus, BMW and Miata, you can be sure that you are getting great cars at the best price in the area. We believe in pricing our cars accordingly so that you don't have to worry about all the hassle of haggling.


               

We help all our customers through the entire buying process providing honest advice because regardless of whether you're buying a Tesla or a Mini, it is only the second largest purchase after a property.


               

Finance and leasing options with $0 down over up to 96 months with rates as low as 4.99% OAC.


               

Balance of manufacture comprehensive warranty (4 years / 80,000km) valid until December 2023 and powertrain warranty (8 years / 160,000 km) valid until December 2027. Extended warranty options available upon request.

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

