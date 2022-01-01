2020 Tesla Model 3

$81,950 + taxes & licensing 1 1 , 4 4 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8114092

8114092 Stock #: 1-22-004

1-22-004 VIN: 5YJ3E1EC3LF716730

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 11,442 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Windows Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Child Safety Locks Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.