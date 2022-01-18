2020 Tesla Model 3

Menu
Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,665 KM

Vehicle Description

 * WE HAVE A WIDE SELECTION OF TESLAS FOR YOU TO CHOOSE FROM! - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *

This Dual Motor All Wheel Drive Model 3 is finished in White Pearl Metallic on a Black Premium interior and is equipped with ENHANCED AUTOPILOT, alongside the iconic 18-inch Tesla Aero Wheels! Comes with original chargers and adapter, as well as the following options:

May we be so bold as to say:  THIS IS THE BEST CAR IN THE WORLD!

This technological marvel comes equipped with the long range battery and:


PREMIUM PACKAGE:

- Premium Heated Seating, front and rear

- Premium Cabin Material 

- Premium Trim across dash

- Two USB charging ports for rear passengers, two USB in the front as well

- 12-way power adjustable front seats, steering column and side mirrors, with customer driver profiles

- Premium audio system

- Tinted Glass Roof with Ultraviolet and Infrared protection

- Auto Dimming, power folding, heated side mirrors

- LED fog lamps

- Centre console with covered storage and charging docks for two smartphones


EHNANCED AUTOPILOT:

- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen

- Cruise Control allowing for automatic acceleration and braking based on other vehicles on the road

- Auto lane change

- Autosteer

- Navigate on Autopilot

- Summon and Smart Summon

- Self Parking (Parallel and Reverse)


OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 15-inch touchscreen display

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- FM/Internet Streaming Radio

- Keyless entry and remote climate control with App

- Voice Activated Controls


Skip the line to get your Model 3 and purchase this one which is available for immediate delivery!

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Our price includes safety certification, only add HST, licensing and $10 OMVIC fee.

Finance and leasing options with $0 down over up to 84 months with rates as low as 5.67% OAC.

Shipping available to anywhere in Canada in 7-10 days!

* MANY OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL WITH YOUR WISH LIST OR COME VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY *

Balance of manufacture comprehensive warranty (4 years / 80,000 km) as well as balance of manufacture battery warranty (8 years / 192,000 km). Extended aftermarket warranty options available upon request.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

