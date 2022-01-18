2020 Tesla Model 3

$71,950 + taxes & licensing 2 0 , 6 6 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8151685

8151685 Stock #: 1-22-011

1-22-011 VIN: 5YJ3E1EB0LF643372

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 20,665 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.