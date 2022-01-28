Menu
2020 Tesla Model 3

29,103 KM

Details

$81,950

+ tax & licensing
$81,950

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

2020 Tesla Model 3

2020 Tesla Model 3

PERFORMANCE FULL SELF DRIVE, CARFAX CLEAN!

2020 Tesla Model 3

PERFORMANCE FULL SELF DRIVE, CARFAX CLEAN!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

$81,950

+ taxes & licensing

29,103KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8235129
  Stock #: 1-22-020
  VIN: 5YJ3E1EC7LF716715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,103 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE HAVE OVER 70 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK INCLUDING SEVERAL MODEL Y MODELS FOR YOU TO CHOOSE FROM - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *

This Performance Tesla Model 3 is finished in Solid Black paired with a Premium All Black interior. For the discerning individual seeking the thrill of a performance sedan and the comfort of a daily driver, look no further!

May we be so bold as to say:  THIS IS THE BEST CAR IN THE WORLD!

This technological marvel comes equipped with the long range battery and:


PERFORMANCE UPGRADE PACKAGE:

- 20 inch Performance Wheels

- Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires

- Larger Tesla branded Brembo performance brakes with red calipers

- Carbon Fiber rear spoiler

- Performance badging

- Factory lowered suspension

- Aluminum Alloy pedals

- Increased top speed of 250km/h


PREMIUM PACKAGE:

- Premium Heated Seating, front and rear

- Premium Cabin Material 

- Premium white trim throughout cabin

- Two USB charging ports for rear passengers, two USB in the front as well

- 12-way power adjustable front seats, steering column and side mirrors, with customer driver profiles

- Premium audio system

- Tinted Glass Roof with Ultraviolet and Infrared protection

- Auto Dimming, power folding, heated side mirrors

- LED fog lamps

- Centre console with covered storage and charging docks for two smartphones


FULL SELF DRIVE CAPABILITY (A $10,600 OPTION!):

- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen

- Adaptive Cruise Control and Autosteer

- Navigate on Autopilot

- Autopark (Parallel and Back up)

- Summon

- More features to come as Tesla improves their FSD software!


OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 15-inch touchscreen display

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- FM/Internet Streaming Radio

- WiFi and LTE Internet Connectivity for the car

- Keyless entry and remote climate control with App

- Voice Activated Controls

- Automatic Emergency Braking and Collision Avoidance

- TRACK MODE! 


Skip the line to get your Performance Model 3 and purchase this one of a kind vehicle which is available for immediate delivery!

With a 483 km range on a single charge that costs you no more than $10 subject to local hydro costs, how can you go wrong, while doing 0-100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds.

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Our price includes safety certification, only add HST, licensing and $10 OMVIC fee.

Finance and leasing options with $0 down over up to 84 months with rates as low as 5.67% OAC.

Shipping available to anywhere in Canada in 7-10 days!

* MANY OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL WITH YOUR WISH LIST OR COME VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY *

Balance of manufacture comprehensive warranty (4 years / 80,000 km) as well as balance of manufacture battery and drive unit warranty (8 years / 192,000 km). Extended aftermarket warranty options available upon request.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Email Shift Motors

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

