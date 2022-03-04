$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Tesla Model 3
STANDARD RANGE PLUS AVAILABLE FOR RENT TODAY!
Location
Shift Motors
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4
905-901-4613
- Listing ID: 8526620
- Stock #: 1-22-RENT
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EA7LF057925
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1-22-RENT
- Mileage 100 KM
Vehicle Description
* WE LOVE ELECTRIC VEHICLES OF ALL MAKES AND MODELS - NOT SURE IF GOING ELECTRIC IS FOR YOU? - RENT ONE OF OUR TESLAS TO FIND OUT TODAY! - OVER 70 TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *Rent one of our Tesla Model 3's today and find out why this renowned, all electric sedan is the best selling EV since its introduction to the Canadian market in 2018!
PRICING:$175/day - 2020 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus
DETAILS:- Term discounts of 20% weekly and 30% monthly available on all vehicles- Mileage restrictions of 200km/daily, 1000km/weekly, 3000km/monthly
- $0.49/km overage for Model 3
- Free Tesla Supercharging!
- All Tesla's are equipped with Autopilot
Autopilot allows the vehicle to steer within a lane and manage speed using active traffic-aware cruise control - it's phenomenal to experience - you'll never want to drive anything else ever again and with monthly over-the-air software updates this system is always improving.
