2020 Tesla Model 3

$62,950 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 5 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8635580

8635580 Stock #: 1-22-099

1-22-099 VIN: 5YJ3E1EAXLF609429

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 29,550 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.